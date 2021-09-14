Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
14.09.21
11:27 Uhr
7,355 Euro
+0,015
+0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3057,46016:23
PR Newswire
14.09.2021 | 14:51
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in the holding of Caverion Corporation's own shares

HELSINKI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 September 2021, a total of 16,911 own shares (CAV1V) have been returned to Caverion Corporation.

The return is related to the directed share issues announced on 30 April 2021 and 25 August 2021, whereby shares held by the company were conveyed as payments from the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, Caverion holds a total of 2,472,401 treasury shares.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 511 6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/change-in-the-holding-of-caverion-corporation-s-own-shares,c3414007

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3414007/1468055.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.