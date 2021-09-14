AntaiSolar has secured a 400 MW contract from Ningxia Jiayang Energy and Longi has raised the prices of all its wafers. Elsewhere, GCL New Energy has announced the sale of another 198 MW of project capacity.Monocrystalline module producer Longi today announced the prices of all its PV wafers will be increased. The price for 166mm, "M6' wafers has gone up RMB0.25 (US$0.039) to RMB5.34 per piece (US$0.82) and 158.75mm G1 products will also cost RMB0.25 more, at RMB5.24 per piece. Longi's 182mm M10 wafers will go up RMB0.30 in price, to RMB6.41 per piece. The second price rise since June means ...

