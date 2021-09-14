New awards will celebrate SnapLogic customers and partners who are transforming their business through intelligent integration and automation

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural Enterprise Automation Awards. The awards will recognize SnapLogic customers and partners who have successfully employed intelligent integration and automation to boost innovation, improve the customer experience, and drive operational excellence and business growth. Nominations are open now and the winners will be announced at SnapLogic's Enterprise Automation Summit in December.

After what has been a challenging 18 months for most businesses, many SnapLogic customers have gone above and beyond to move their business forward. The Enterprise Automation Awards have been introduced to recognize the hard work and dedication that these teams have put in, highlighting those who dug deep, got creative, and innovated their way to success.

"From companies transforming the green energy sector to combat climate change, to those on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19, our customers are truly making a difference," said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. "We couldn't be prouder of how our customers are using the SnapLogic platform to solve their biggest and most pressing business challenges. These awards are the latest in our ongoing commitment to recognize and help our customers, along with our recent MVP program launch and free certification programs. We look forward to shining the spotlight on the pioneers and leaders who have gone above and beyond to automate their enterprise."

Entries for the inaugural Enterprise Automation Awards are currently open and will close on October 22, 2021. Nominations should be submitted via the SnapLogic Community across five categories:

The Enterprise Automation Award

The Application Innovation Award

The Data Innovation Award

The Business Impact Award

The Partner Innovation Award

Nominations will be reviewed and evaluated by an expert panel of judges, and the award winners will be announced at SnapLogic's Enterprise Automation Summit in December.

Yousuf Khan, Partner at Ridge Ventures and a judge for this year's awards, commented: "Automation is now a necessary foundation to a company's success. I look forward to reading and recognizing the leading companies that are transforming their businesses by automating data, applications, and processes."

For more information about the awards, head to the Enterprise Automation Awards webpage.

Commitment to Customer Success

From its inception, SnapLogic has invested in ensuring its customers are getting the most out of SnapLogic products, are adopting the latest training and best practices, and are on the path to success. In recent months, SnapLogic has introduced the following customer programs:

SnapLogic MVP Program: This program recognizes the most active and influential SnapLogic advocates who have made a positive and long-lasting impact by sharing their Enterprise Automation experiences and expertise with their peers and other industry leaders in the SnapLogic Community. Sixteen inaugural MVPs have been announced to-date with new MVPs to be named at the SnapLogic Enterprise Automation Summit later this year.

Enterprise Automation Free Certification Program: This program is aimed at helping integrators, developers, architects, and administrators become experts in utilizing the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform the enterprise. In a matter of weeks after launching the free certification program, more than 1,000 experts have been certified for free on the SnapLogic platform.

"As a long-time customer, SnapLogic has been a close partner in helping us drive reuse and increased integration efficiency," said Carmine Granucci, Assistant Director, Integration at Boston University. "We look forward to the continued innovation SnapLogic brings to our team at Boston University as our institutional technology landscape evolves."

"Over the past year, SnapLogic has accelerated its momentum in bringing more value to customers and partners," said Dimitri Hristovski, Technical Consultant at IWConnect. "From shining the spotlight on MVPs and providing free training and certifications to everyone, integrators like me become more valuable to our organization and the customers we serve. I look forward to seeing what lies ahead with the SnapLogic Enterprise Automation Awards program."

