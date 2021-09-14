PRO named a "Leader" overall and for CWS/MSP Transformation, Innovation in Services, Innovation in Technology/Tools and Geographic Footprint/Scalability.

PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management platform provider, announced today that it has been named to the "Leaders" quadrant of NelsonHall's 2021 NEAT analysis for Contingent Workforce Solutions (CWS) and Managed Service Programs (MSP). PRO's MSP is part of the company's Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform, which delivers the most sophisticated and comprehensive managed services, SaaS and DaaS solutions to the Global 2000 and beyond.

While PRO was recognized as an overall Leader in the NEAT report, it also ranked as a Leader in four sub-categories: CWS and MSP Transformation, Innovation in Services, Innovation in Technology/Tools, and Geographic Footprint and Scalability. Additionally, the assessment highlighted PRO's overall IWM platform, which provides a framework for optimizing contingent services and technology to meet clients' individual needs.

NelsonHall cited a number of the company's strengths based on its assessment, including:

30+ years of operations in the contingent workforce management industry and predominant focus on niche, hard-to-find, professional/white-collar skillsets

Enablement of client and buy-side organizations to be future-ready based on contingent hiring trends (services and technology)

Maturity of MSP and SOW models, aligned to the PRO IWM platform, to guide clients/other organizations on transforming their contingent workforce solutions

Robust roadmap of proprietary and third-party tech developments and partnerships, bringing unique/exclusive features and functionality as part of its ecosystem

Launch of associated value-adding services (e.g. DirectSource PRO, RatePoint, PRO Unites) supporting the contingent workforce hiring transformation agenda

"Every day we help organizations across the globe navigate the complex and ever-changing workforce landscape taking place in the market. Leveraging the most sophisticated integrated workforce management platform, the industry's largest data repository and decades of managed services expertise, we are positioned to drive superior outcomes for our clients," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "Having NelsonHall, one of the most authoritative voices in our space, assess PRO as an overall leader in Contingent Workforce Management Services and also as a Leader in MSP Transformation, Innovation in Services, Innovation in Technology/Tools, and Geographic Footprint and Scalability demonstrates to the industry that we are well positioned to continue to expand our footprint."

Over the past year, PRO has introduced several new solutions to its platform, including RatePoint (Enhanced Market Rate Intelligence); DirectSource PRO (with embedded capabilities from Eightfold AI) PRO Unites for Diversity Inclusion; and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS). PRO's recent acquisitions of PeopleTicker and Brainnet Group also contributed to the company's Leader designation.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology Services practice, said, "PRO Unlimited demonstrates relentless drive to leverage data and cutting-edge technology/tools to ensure all clients can compete for, and secure, contingent talent in 2021. Irrespective of the clients' starting points on the strategic contingent workforce maturity curve, PRO understands their unique business-skills challenges and delivers fit-for-purpose solutions for them."

"PRO Unlimited has demonstrated it is aggressively moving to provide customers with what they need to manage non-employee work and services in 2021 and beyond," said Andrew Karpie, a leading contingent workforce industry analyst. "PRO is transforming itself based on a modern platform approach that integrates service, technology and data/advanced analytics while providing a broad range of options for customers."

The NelsonHall assessment analyzed the performance of 18 CWS/MSP vendors and categorized them into Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players. Providers were evaluated based on their "ability to deliver immediate benefit" to buy-side organizations and their "ability to meet future requirements" demonstrating the vendor's expertise in guiding clients in an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract. The scores from these dimensions were derived from an analyst assessment and feedback from vendor client interviews.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005548/en/

Contacts:

Christian Barbato

215.527.6616

cbarbato@prounlimited.com