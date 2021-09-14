Integration equips the service desk with real-time capabilities, enabling IT departments to improve digital experiences for employees

1E, the leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM), today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program and integrated 1E Tachyon connector with Service Graph. The Service Graph Connector for 1E Tachyon gives IT departments hyper-accurate information and real-time data to significantly accelerate issue resolution and decrease employee disruption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005644/en/

1E joins the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program and integrates 1E Tachyon connector with Service Graph (Graphic: Business Wire)

Connectors validated by ServiceNow's Service Graph Connector Program integrate the expertise of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem into Service Graph. The 1E Tachyon Service Graph Connector enables customers to:

Create a reliable information system of endpoints with user-to-device mapping. This gives the service desk visibility into the unique identifiers of employees' devices for improved change management, incident management and transformation activities.

Respond to employee issues in real-time. The service desk can now retrieve information and take action with a push of a button, operating on data that is seconds old, versus days old, which takes the guesswork out of troubleshooting. This improved decision making results in better support calls and faster ticket resolution.

ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, evolves the Configuration Management Database (CMDB) beyond inventory and asset management. By using ServiceNow Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. Service Graph underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology, people and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investment to rationalize portfolios, automate development and cloud operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

"The 1E Tachyon Service Graph Connector ensures IT teams are able to provide the best possible experience to employees. Many of our customers already utilize the powerful combination of 1E and ServiceNow to deliver the digital experience employees want, and we anticipate rapid adoption of the new Service Graph Connector," said Kaustubh Jhunjhunwala, product manager, 1E. "This offering allows for a lean CMDB that's not only easy to set up and maintain, but sustains completeness and correctness objectives after implementation teams have packed up and left."

"ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses," said Jeff Hausman, SVP GM, IT Workflows Operations Management at ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have 1E integrate its 1E Tachyon Service Graph Connector to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers."

As an Elite member of the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program, this is the sixth ServiceNow industry application for 1E. For more information about 1E ServiceNow, visit the following resources:

1E and ServiceNow product page

1E Tachyon product page

Schedule Demo

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005644/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amy Collins

amy.collins@1E.com