ONTARIO CA, Sept 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - UREEQA, a blockchain platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, today announced that the company is bolstering its executive core as technology marketing leader Kirk Fergusson becomes the new CEO. Former CEO Harsch Khandelwal rounds out the executive team as Executive Chairman.In barely a year, UREEQA has evolved from a compelling concept to a crypto project with a loyal, growing base of believers and Tokenholders as well as a healthy pipeline of clients excited to utilize the company's revolutionary platform. UREEQA will increase its dedicated focus on proactively engaging its core audiences and demonstrating the platform's full potential for helping Creators protect, manage and monetize their work. The organization is making valuable changes to its braintrust in order to maximize its ability to develop in a wide range of fields.In his new role as Executive Chairman, Khandelwal will focus on strategic development and implementation to support UREEQA's continued growth. Meanwhile, Fergusson - a distinguished technology marketing executive - moves into the CEO role. Altogether, the rearrangement will allow Khandelwal, Fergusson and the rest of UREEQA's highly-esteemed executives to naturally become more keenly focused on their respective wheelhouses moving forward."As we've built this company from the ground up, we've learned a lot about ourselves and our place in this constantly changing industry," Khandelwal said. "One thing we've realized is just how important it is to employ the best possible talent across the board. Adding Kirk Fergusson as CEO is a move in lockstep with that approach, and it will enable me to focus on continuing to strategically build UREEQA into an industry powerhouse."This is yet another critical maneuver for UREEQA from a personnel standpoint. In May, former KPMG director of market relations and versatile industry executive Rakan Aown became the organization's new Vice President of Business Development, while former SAS director of consulting services and celebrated business leader Joe Pillitteri became the company's new Executive Vice President. In July, music and entertainment legend Harvey Mason Jr. joined an Advisory Board that already contained Michael Sheresky and Ramses IsHak of United Talent Agency, official Community CEO Kevin Leflar and former SOCAN VP Janice Scott. All of these experts and many others have worked throughout 2021 with Khandelwal to lay down the puzzle pieces. Now, with Khandelwal's oversight, Fergusson will play a major role in putting these pieces together as UREEQA continues to evolve.With over 30 years' worth of functional experience in marketing, corporate communications, sales/business development, and general management, Fergusson is a black belt in strategic and tactical marketing, solution development, business development/sales, and start-up/scale-up management.Prior to joining UREEQA, Fergusson led sales operations for SecureKey Technologies, which employs blockchain technology to underpin its innovative identity network. He previously held leadership roles with several Toronto-based start-ups, one of which was focused on deploying a blockchain-based supply-chain management SaaS solution.While serving as Managing Director of Canada's leading digital medical education firm, MDBriefCase, Fergusson led Canadian business development activities as well as the shared services provided to the company's global operations. And prior to that, he was VP of Corporate Services at Canada Health Infoway, where he led corporate communications and marketing activities for the national electronic health records agency.Fergusson has also acted as a public relations executive in Ottawa, where he served a multitude of federal government clients including the Copyright Board of Canada, Canadian Heritage, and Industry Canada."I'm thrilled to be joining UREEQA at this juncture," Fergusson said. "The team is first-rate and the company has made terrific progress to date. I look forward to helping Creators of all stripes discover our unique platform, and encouraging them to leverage it to the fullest extent to protect, manage and monetize their creative work."To learn more about UREEQA and the company's executive team, please visit their website: https://www.ureeqa.com/about-usAbout UREEQAThe UREEQA platform strives to protect Creators' work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the Creator of the work and is therefore authentic.UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Tokenholders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.