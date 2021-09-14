Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten to its Advisory Board.

Stephanie Lusher Wooten's professional career has focused on senior executive roles in sales and revenue management in financial services and healthcare. She had responsibility in building, implementing, executing and managing new products, leading and building sales teams, P&L, and strategy. Over the last 20 years, she has worked for ADP, First Data (Now FiSERV) Vantiv (Now FIS) and most recently in healthcare as a co-founder/executive of Eagle X Pro.

Stephanie Lusher Wooten is a Financial Services Executive, with broad experience in domestic, global and electronic payment businesses, including designing and sourcing appropriate business structure. A veteran, with a strong initiative and ability to influence key decision makers and drive sales initiatives and outcomes. Proven success at implementing strategic business and payment strategies, including acquiring and issuing, in public and private sectors. Ability to deliver strategic partnerships with financial institutions, Payers/Providers and Commercial Payments to contribute to strategic vision and organizational success. Influencer, focused on Championing Change and utilizing customer insight, judgment and initiative to contribute to systematic and efficient process improvements and implementation of change initiatives to assure organizational success and sales growth. Experience in managing a full P&L and reporting to Executive team and C Suite leadership and Executive leadership.

As a former executive of ADP, LLC, Stephanie was one of 16 executives recruited to First Data, where she built the SunTrust Alliance. Managed over 300 employees and had a bank portfolio valued over 32 billion dollars. As SVP at First Data, Stephanie was instrumental in building and implementing alliance bank, agent bank, cross sales and retention programs managing over 800 employees. Stephanie was later tasked to co-manage and revitalize the ISO (Independent Sales Organization) program, directly interacting with many of First Data's largest resellers.

Fifth Third Bank recruited Stephanie, and launched Vantiv then valued at approximately 2 billion, now FIS to replicate her success at First data. She was responsible for rebuilding, creating and leading all SMB sales programs, telesales, cross sales, and retention division, with complete oversight of the ISO program. Her success enabled Vantiv to IPO ahead of schedule. During Her tenure at Vantiv, Stephanie was involved in numerous successful acquisitions including a $1.65 Billion Deal for Mercury Payment Systems in 2014. Vantiv grew to 20 billion and gained 20% market share when Stephanie resigned in 2016.

Stephanie Lusher Wooten expanded her expertise beyond financial services as a Blockchain, Healthcare, and CBD Executive with a continued track record of developing, innovating and executing solutions to maximize brand recognition, sales channel development and reseller recruitment.

Stephanie is an innovative thinker with a micromanaged, hands on goal-oriented approach with extensive expertise in effectively repositioning operating procedures, cross sales, financial and marketing strategies. She has been an honored guest, guest speaker, on numerous panels and quoted in numerous publications, and served as a founding member of member of the Certified Payments Professional Committee led by the Electronic Transaction Association. (ETA).

"As a spectator of ATHC for almost 2 years, I am pleased at the opportunity to collaborate and look forward to expanding the ATHC brand to the SMB and financial service community. As we begin to deploy ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution created to assist merchants operating in retail, online, and mobile environments. I see this as an opportunity to provide much needed technologies, offerings and next generation equipment to a multitude of sectors. I am gratified by helping SMB's automate, digitize, finance and compete. To assist ATHC in meeting their goals across global markets, I intend to offer best practice guidance and advice, introductions to financial service executives, connecting ATHC with resellers to cross sell ATHC's offerings to their clients and customers." Said Stephanie Lusher Wooten, Advisory Board Member.

"Stephanie brings immeasurable experience, knowledge and strategic resources. Her wisdom will be invaluable as we evolve in our efforts to launch numerous verticals and accelerate our expansion. Stephanie's guidance and ability to help ATHC expand, and connecting ATHC with the pinnacle of financial service leaders and resellers will be instrumental as we evolve. We look forward to working closely with Stephanie and are beyond appreciative of her tireless efforts and extensive expertise in Financial Services, Blockchain and Health and Wellness." said Alex Lemberg ATHC President.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC), is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

