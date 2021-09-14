Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF). The report is titled, "Developing One of the Largest Gold Mines in the World." The report contains a detailed review of the company and its flagship asset - Metates. The Metates Project is recognized as one of the world's largest gold-silver resources.

Report excerpt 1: "CKG has again shaken up its development strategy and has filed a PEA for an even smaller operation, with projected throughput for a smaller "starter" plant with 15,000 tpd (and optionality to expand throughput to 30,000 tpd). In addition to the smaller production footprint, CKG has decided to alter its planned gold-silver recovery processes, moving away from an autoclave recovery process to a sulphide heap leach mine."

Report excerpt 2: "The opportunistic shift to a sulphide heap leach operation represents CKG's move to apply newly acquired technological capabilities to address the persistent CAPEX issue at Metates. In January 2021, CKG announced the closing of the previously announced all-stock acquisition of Alderley Gold Corp. ("Alderley"), a private Canadian company with rights to an innovative sulphide leaching technology."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

There is no charge for portal access. Serious investors and other interested parties are encouraged to download the report.

About Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition, and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates ") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with measured and indicated resources of 1,365 million tonnes grading 0.5 grams per tonne gold and 12.8 grams per tonne silver, representing over 20 million ounces of gold and 560 million ounces of silver.

Chesapeake also has developed an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates. In addition, the Company owns 74% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") which owns the Talapoosa gold project in Nevada.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do hold shares or warrants in the Company.

