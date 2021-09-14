Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to property managers, apartment building owners and operators, and private landlords around the world is pleased to announce its newest listing syndication partnership with Uniplaces, an online marketplace for booking student accommodations.

"Student housing has long been a major component of the residential rental landscape and a driving force for innovation and change in our industry," says Trevor Davidson, President and CEO of ApartmentLove. Mr. Davidson added, "Partnering with Uniplaces, a trusted provider of premium student accommodations throughout Europe, greatly expands our active rental listing inventory and value offering to renters from around the world. Integrating with Uniplaces underscores our commitment to growing our active inventory of high-quality and actionable rental properties in choice markets and exemplifies the work we are doing to further scale ApartmentLove.com in Canada, the United States, and Europe."

ApartmentLove now promotes more than 2,000,000 daily active rental listings in over 30 countries around the world. Listing syndication with Uniplaces was completed through an advanced tech open API integration which provides real time availability, full property descriptions, and a payment gateway. In addition to significantly expanding the scope and capacity of ApartmentLove.com, this new ApartmentLove / Uniplaces partnership provides a scalable "revenue per booking" model for the Company. More specifically, when renters complete an online reservation for a Uniplaces property being advertised on ApartmentLove.com, ApartmentLove will earn a referral fee.

"When researching the global marketplace for partners capable of promoting our many listings in multiple markets simultaneously, ApartmentLove.com quickly rose to the top of our list," explained Claudio Francese, Chief Compliance Officer at Uniplaces. Mr. Francese continued to say, "Catering to an international student audience means trustworthiness is of paramount importance. The beautifully styled and powerful ApartmentLove.com engine presents with the confidence and style our international clientele is seeking. With a shared goal of destressing the renting experience and providing a clean and efficient pathway for students to formalize their living accommodations online, we are very pleased to have selected ApartmentLove.com as a preferred listing partner of ours and are looking forward to growing with them for many years, and in many markets, to come."

Described as a "marketplace of unique places for students," Uniplaces was founded with the objective of making it easy and cool to rent a new place to live online and is among the fastest-growing international websites for booking mid and long-term rentals. ApartmentLove is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol: APLV and is among the largest online home and apartment rental marketing websites in the world.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and property managers around the world. Home to more than 2,000,000 daily active rental listings, our mission is to develop the largest, most efficient, and most effective online residential rental marketing platform. Led by an experienced team of industry experts with a history of maximizing shareholder returns, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the PropTech industry. Visit: https://apartmentlove.com/

About Uniplaces

Uniplaces is building a trusted, global brand for students. We believe in empowering student mobility, and we have started by making the process of finding accommodations easier. To achieve this, we are backed by top tier investors such as: Atomico, Octopus Investments, Shilling Capital Partners, and Caixa Capital. Solving real life problems, we are an internationally minded company with an extremely talented team with global ambitions. Our decisions are driven by our core values of passion, impact, trust, and team spirit - with which we have developed a company where everyone is empowered to achieve their full potential. Visit: https://www.uniplaces.com/

