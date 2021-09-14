Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 9.1p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2021 (2020: 8.6p per share). This brings the total dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2021 to 17.1p per share, a 3.0% increase on last year's total dividend of 16.6p per share.

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 12 November 2021 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 8 October 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 7 October 2021.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Friday, 22 October 2021.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

14 September 2021