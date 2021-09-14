Position will oversee sales objectives throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region

SpotSee, a global leader in temperature, shock, tilt and vibration monitoring through low-cost, connected technologies, has announced Greg Treanor as the company's new Sales Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

Treanor will be responsible for the implementation of the SpotSee strategy to expand business in high opportunity segments such as Life Sciences, Automotive and Power Generation. He will recruit and train new distributors and resellers for the company's complete product line. Additionally, he will actively pursue and close new business opportunities and establish sales objectives.

"Treanor's breadth of experience not only in similar markets but in similar roles makes him a great fit for this opportunity and for the SpotSee team," said Tony Fonk, president and CEO, SpotSee. "We are confident that his skillset aligns with our goal to continue the global expansion of our business."

Treanor brings over 15 years of experience in business development and product management, focused in the technology sector. He blends his business expertise with his people-oriented attitude to achieve success in both domestic and international markets. Over the course of his career, Treanor has been able to successfully add new channel partners to build a sustainable, profitable business in new markets, increase core revenue growth, drive new platform adoption, execute product launches and more.

"SpotSee has such an established brand and set of product lines within the industries it serves as well as several global markets," said Treanor. "I look forward to working alongside the team and implementing a long-term expansion strategy."

Treanor's career started at New York-based real estate company, The Related Companies, as a project engineer. Following roles included technical trainer and technical support engineer. He moved to Domino Printing Sciences, where he worked his way up through several roles and was responsible for overseeing product launches, ensuring effective development and communication, creating and adopting product messaging, and implementing business plans. Before starting at SpotSee, he worked at Linx Printing Technologies, a Danaher Group company, where he was responsible for growing the company's channel partners, developing product strategies and driving revenue.

To learn more about SpotSee, visit www.spotsee.io.

About SpotSee

As a global leader in the innovation and optimization of logistics and cold chain risk management systems, SpotSee provides IoT/M2M, mechanical, and chemical solutions that enable over 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of assets. SpotSee's solutions include impact, tilt, temperature, vibration, and humidity/liquid detection monitoring, available via RFID, BLE, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, Thermostrip, ShockWatch RFID and TiltWatch, are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and operates 6 manufacturing facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

