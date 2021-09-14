Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide its 'Zonetail Home' residential mobile platform with Firm Capital Property Management Corp. ("Firm Capital"), who has $4.0 billion in mortgage and real estate related assets under management. With 46 buildings and communities, representing over 3,000 apartment households managed by Firm Capital, it is an excellent addition to the Company's property portfolio and marks Zonetail's widely anticipated launch into the multi-family rental vertical.

'Zonetail Home' is a mobile platform designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property managed townhouse and gated communities. The platform connects the residents to the amenities and services of their building, or community as it's often referred, through the convenience of their personal mobile device. 'Zonetail Home' is fully integrated with Yardi Voyager, the largest property management software company in North America.

Using 'Zonetail Home', residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator, all using the app. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. One of the most beneficial and powerful tools is push notifications, which eliminates the antiquated task performed by property managers of sliding a piece of paper under each resident's door letting you know that they are cleaning the underground garage or testing the fire alarm. Instead, communication is now digitized as these messages now come directly to your phone via push notifications.

All of this is managed seamlessly, with the backend property management tools provided via integration with Yardi Voyager, the most widely used, and first-in-class property management software in North America.

Best of all, for property management companies, 'Zonetail Home' is entirely free.

Included on the 'Zonetail Home' platform is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach high-rise residents.

Until 'Zonetail Home' and its companion platform 'Shiftsuite' were offered, the only way these businesses could reach this large lucrative residential market was by direct mail. As most marketers know, the vast majority of direct mail ends up in the recycling bin. Just visit any high-rise building's mail room and see for yourself.

Now, Zonetail offers these businesses an opportunity to reach this market through the app 24/7/365 in a far more effective manner than direct mail, and at a fraction of the cost.

Businesses include telecom companies, food delivery, restaurants, insurance, real estate, retail stores and chains, home improvement, home furnishings, financial services, grocery, entertainment, travel, transportation, you name it. Everyone wants a piece of this market.

In addition to the advertising revenue, Zonetail is also engaged in transaction revenue, where the Company receives fees for specific merchandise and services purchased through its platforms.

"It a one-stop-shop for everything a tenant needs. It offers all of the connectivity within the building and outside the building" said Eli Dadouch, the President and CEO of Firm Capital. Dadouch, went on to say, "When I first learned of Zonetail, my immediate reaction was, 'This is great. It can help us reach out to our tenants, and address many of our business and communication needs. We have to implement this'. And it's free. What more can you ask for?"

"We couldn't be happier to work with a leading PMC like Firm Capital. Eli and his team are a fantastic group of people that are very excited to adopt the platform for their managers and residents," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. "This agreement in particular is very meaningful for us as it represents two major milestones. Firm Capital is the first apartment property management corporation in the Zonetail portfolio and the first Yardi client to launch with our integrated platform."

The Company reports that it is introducing 'Zonetail Home' to scores of property management corporations across North America and is currently in discussions with several. The reaction so far? In a word, "Wow!" The Yardi rollout has begun.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

About Firm Capital

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORP., through related companies, has owned and managed a portfolio of multi residential buildings, land lease communities, industrial / commercial investment properties and has interests in various building joint ventures. The multi residential apartment division operates under Westbury Rental Residences (www.westburyrentals.com); the Manufactured Home Land Lease Division operates under SunPark Communities; and industrial / commercial properties are operated under Firm Capital Commercial and medical buildings under the banner Medilife Medical Centres. Development Joint Ventures are originated, and asset managed through Firm Capital Corporation which has participated as a capital provider in various development joint-ventures, with various landlords and building development partners. Firm Capital is the property and asset manager to the TSXV listed: Firm Capital Property Trust, a Canadian diversified REIT, and to Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, a diversified U.S. debt & equity platform in the U.S. multi-residential sector.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

