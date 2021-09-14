Sanofi Veteran to Expand Seqens' Global Footprint, Build Upon Strong Local Presence

Seqens CDMO North America (formerly known as PCI Synthesis, Inc.), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other specialty chemical products, today announced that Bob Huang has joined as Managing Director for North America. The company is a division of Seqens, a billion-dollar global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients with 19 industrial sites and 3,000 employees worldwide, including more than 300 scientists, engineers and other experts.

Bob Huang is responsible for expanding Seqens CDMO NA's presence as the ideal manufacturing partner with global capabilities. His immediate plans are to increase the company's manufacturing capacity and R&D capabilities in the U.S. through physical expansion, as well as staff growth and new cutting-edge technology and equipment. He also will continue to integrate U.S. operations into Seqens' global organizational structures and corporate quality and safety cultures.

"With decades of experience in research and development, manufacturing and commercial operations with leading pharma firms, such as Sanofi, Bob has the right experience and vision to direct our continued innovation and growth across North America," said Pierre Luzeau, CEO of Seqens Group, parent company of Seqens CDMO.

"Seqens CDMO NA's location in the Boston area, a world-renowned life sciences hub, provides us with enormous opportunities to provide our expertise, as well as our spirit of innovation in the community to become a global CDMO destination," said Bob Huang, Managing Director, Seqens CDMO North America. "Since its founding, Seqens has been at the forefront of innovative drug development and manufacturing and I see significant value for our customers in being able to integrate the specialized expertise of our North American operations with that of our global industrial and regulatory resources to offer seamless technology transfer among our plants for API and pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturing."

Before joining Seqens CDMO NA, Huang held both senior-level business and technical positions with Sanofi for more than 20 years. His most recent position was senior director of U.S. external collaboration, where he led the U.S. organization in supporting Sanofi's global business development and licensing strategy and external collaboration activities targeting preclinical, clinical and commercial stage assets. Prior to that he was head of North American API contract manufacturing, overseeing Sanofi's CDMO and API sales activity.

With a PhD in organic chemistry and MBA training, Huang has developed broad technical, business and management experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, that will enable him to achieve Seqens CDMO NA's ambitious business objectives.

About Seqens CDMO North America

Seqens CDMO North America (formerly PCI Synthesis) is a pharmaceutical development CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) based in Newburyport, Mass. It is a division of Seqens, an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients with 19 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia.

Seqens CDMO North America is also a commercial manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical grade polymers and other specialty chemical products for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. Seqens CDMO North America provides emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise needed to develop and manufacture complex small molecules. To learn more about Seqens CDMO North America, its proprietary NCE development activities and process R&D capabilities please visit www.seqens.com.

About Seqens Group

Seqens, a world leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients, develops tailor-made solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and home care. Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, its 3,200 employees are committed to providing customers with the highest level of service and quality while acting ethically in accordance with its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

