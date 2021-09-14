WilsonHCG, a global leader in talent solutions, has once again been recognized in HRO Todaymagazine's annual RPO Baker's Dozen list. It's the tenth year in a row the company has been honored.

The Baker's Dozen is one of the most distinguished customer satisfaction surveys in the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) industry and highlights the top RPO providers on a global scale. Service providers are rated on a variety of factors including breadth of solutions, size of deal and quality of service.

"Being ranked in the Baker's Dozen for the tenth consecutive year is an honor. This recognition is only possible thanks to our teams' commitment to excellence in everything they do," says John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. "Our unwavering partnership to clients and dedication to design innovative talent solutions has proven critical in today's ever-changing talent landscape."

The ranking is based solely on anonymous feedback from clients and lends transparency into the RPO partnerships that are most impactful.

"WilsonHCG has an exemplary record of service, an ever-expanding global reach and is committed to innovation and best practice," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman at SharedXpertise, which publishes HRO Today magazine. "Its clients have rewarded the company with remarkable scores on the Baker's Dozen survey as a result. WilsonHCG continues to be a leader in RPO and the ranking is proof of its ability to design and deliver award-winning talent solutions."

You can find more information about the annual Baker's Dozen list here.

This recognition comes shortly after WilsonHCG was named a Leader in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix for RPO in North America.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

TALENT. It's more than a solution; it's who we are.

www.wilsonhcg.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005617/en/

Contacts:

Kirsty Hewitt

+44 7889901517

813-418-4479

kirsty.hewitt@wilsonhcg.com