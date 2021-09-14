Recognized for combining sustainable design and architecture

Designit, a Wipro company, and a leading global experience innovation firm, today announced that it has won the Red Dot: Brands and Communications Design 2021 award for its interactive visitor centre for Digital Hub Denmark.

The Red Dot Award, an international design competition founded in 1955, recognises the highest quality work in brand design, communication design, and product design. A jury of 24 renowned academics and design leaders select a fraction of all entries distinguished by their embodiment of the guiding principle, 'In search of good design and creativity'.

Digital Hub Denmark, a non-profit organisation connecting international tech talent, start-ups, investors, and delegations in Denmark, needed a dedicated space for an interactive showroom, theatre, lounge, and co-working space. Recognized for combining sustainable design and architecture, Designitreimagined an old sugar factory into an inviting and interactive visitor centre that showcases Denmark's best and latest digital innovations.

Centred around the theme of Re-interpreting Nordic Tech, the 1,400 square meter loft expresses Nordic values through historic architecture, natural wood, and craftsmanship while retaining a modern touch, with features like brushed steel, mirror effects, and accent colours.

"Designing an outstanding experience is at the heart of everything that we do for our customers at Designit," said Sunil Karkera, Global Managing Director, Designit. "I am very proud of the Designit team for bringing our strategic design philosophy, human-centricity, to life. Our creativity, focus on sustainability, and inspiration from our Nordic heritage shows."

"A strong brand and its strict management have always been important elements in creating customer loyalty. However, now more than ever, brands offer the opportunity to be different and identify with something," said Professor Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot. "As a winner of the Red Dot Design Award, Designit has proven this and created a consistent yet modern brand image that embodies authentic values that help guide Digital Hub Denmark and create trust."

Read the full case study here.

About Designit, a Wipro company

Designit, a Wipro company, is a global experience innovation firm. We use strategy, technology, marketing, and design to turn complex and systemic problems into new opportunities, thoughtful, holistic experiences. Together with progressive, long-term partners, we craft, launch and continuously optimize products, services, brands, and systems that turn change into progress throughout organizations, brands, and beyond. To learn more, follow us @Designit and visit www.Designit.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

