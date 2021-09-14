GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.

Mr. Desmond commented on the promotion, "We are very excited with the future prospects of the Company, many of which Ed has created, and feel that he is the best person to lead the Company on into the future." Mr. Laine, as the head of Marketing, has been integral in bringing the company new clients and Bank connections. "We are doing some exciting things at GainClients and will have several more announcements in the coming weeks and months, and on into 2022", Mr. Laine stated.

Mr. Laine has been in the Real Estate Industry for decades and knows the challenges that many companies face when trying to build efficiencies into their organizations. GainClients provides solutions to solve these inefficiencies and thereby helps those companies scale their businesses. "Ed's background in Real Estate and Mortgage, as well as having previously led a public company, makes him the perfect candidate to lead GainClients", according to Mr. Desmond.

The Company's Mobile Earnest Money Deposit service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves time.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs along with expediting the escrow opening process. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

GainClients introduced the service earlier this year to several title companies in Indiana, Oregon and Washington state and has already collected revenue from contractual set-up fees, as well recurring revenues.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the GCard, the Daily Opportunity Service and Remote Deposit Capture, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate

agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

