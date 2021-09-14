Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
14.09.2021 | 16:56
401(k) Plan Participants Have Option of Automatic Asset Allocation with New ProManage PROgram Service Offered Through Nyhart

ProManage's managed account solution, the ProManage PROgram, is now available through the Nyhart daily valuation recordkeeping platform

CHICAGO, IL & INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ProManage, a Chicago-based firm providing customized solutions for defined contribution plans, has rolled out its managed account service, the ProManage PROgram, through Nyhart, an employee-benefit consulting, actuarial, and administration firm.

The PROgram is offered through Nyhart's daily valuation recordkeeping platform in conjunction with the plan's investment adviser. It provides participant-level asset allocation oversight using the existing fund lineup within the plan.

By using readily available data-participant account balances, age, compensation, etc.-the PROgram crafts an investment allocation for each participant who uses the service. The PROgram is fully integrated with Nyhart's recordkeeping system and oversees participant balances totaling more than $30 million as of July 31, 2021.

"This is automatically implemented on behalf of the participants, so even reluctant investors can benefit from a diverse portfolio," said ProManage CEO Tony Sabos. "Plus, this approach doesn't require complex or expensive technical connections with recordkeepers."

"By partnering with ProManage, we can offer plan participants a valuable, cost-effective service that works entirely behind the scenes," said Nyhart CEO Carter Angell.

Participants utilizing the PROgram can also use ProManage's Vision product. Vision is a sophisticated online investment advice tool designed to help participants understand if they are on track for retirement.

Vision gives them the ability to model their long-term financial goals for retirement by adjusting levers and assumptions. Participants can choose to influence the PROgram allocation by implementing the adjustments and suggestions, including savings-rate changes.

About Nyhart

The Nyhart Company is an award-winning employee-benefit consulting, actuarial, and administration firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nyhart's clients include states, cities, municipalities, professional services firms, public and private-sector entities, healthcare systems, religious organizations, and higher education institutions. Client assets exceed $20 billion. Nyhart is part of FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading national retirement third-party administrator. Web: www.nyhart.com or https://www.futureplan.com

About ProManage

ProManage develops custom-crafted, defined contribution plan solutions to help participants save and invest for retirement. The Chicago-based firm offers three distinct services: managed accounts, guidance and advice, and metrics. Because plans, plan sponsors and participant populations differ, ProManage crafts solutions that fit sponsors' goals, participants' needs and sponsors' budgets. Web: https://promanageplan.com

Media contact: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, henry@stimpsoncommunications.com

SOURCE: ProManage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664002/401k-Plan-Participants-Have-Option-of-Automatic-Asset-Allocation-with-New-ProManage-PROgramTM-Service-Offered-Through-Nyhart

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
