CrowdChange Named 2021 FrontRunner for Non-Profit Software by Software Advice

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / CrowdChange, a leading digital fundraising and event management solutions platform has been named a 2021 FrontRunner for non-profit software in a new Gartner Digital Markets report, FrontRunners Non-Profit Software by Software Advice, a leading provider of software evaluations to small- and mid-size organizations. This recognition comes on the heels of CrowdChange's listing on Capterra's 2021 Shortlists for Donation Management Software and for Fundraising Software last month.

"Independent reviews found on Software Advice validate the effectiveness of reliable and proven software solutions, and offer not-for-profit organizations a trusted resource to find the technology partner that is right for them," said Cliff Feldstein, chief executive officer at CrowdChange.

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. CrowdChange earned an average score of 4.8 out of 5. The complete CrowdChange profile is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/nonprofit/crowdchange-profile.

Based in Toronto, CrowdChange provides fully bilingual, cloud-based services through an easy-to-use platform that allows clients to manage all aspects of fundraising, from database management and curation, to planning and executing one-time and recurring events and campaigns. The platform is designed for fundraising professionals who need reliable, secure, and intuitive solutions to initiate and manage a variety of campaigns. In addition, CrowdChange offers its clients comprehensive training and support to ensure they get the most out of each capability.

About CrowdChange

CrowdChange is a leading-edge digital fundraising and event platform that enables any company to transform their philanthropy, fundraising, or event management efforts by adding a seamless, robust, and easy-to-use digital component to their strategy. www.crowdchange.co

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

