- (PLX AI) - CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.
- • This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it said
- • The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 percent and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously
- • Current outlook for 2021 is unchanged, with revenues in 2021 to be in a range of € 1 billion and € 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between € 210 million and € 230 million
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de