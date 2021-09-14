TMA Announces 2021 TMA Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award Recipients

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide, is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards.?This year TMA received over 90 awards submissions,?a record-breaking 78?percent?increase over the previous record-breaking year, 2019.?TMA will honor this year's 10 award recipients?at the TMA Annual Conference October 26-29 in Nashville and online.

"This year's award winners have made a significant impact on the global economy during one of the most challenging times?for business in generations," says TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq.

"While 2020 was a tremendously difficult year for everyone, the?excellent work done by?turnaround and?restructuring industry professionals during this period is certainly a bright spot and something we can all be proud to celebrate," adds Stuart.

The Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process?by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case.?As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for well-defined, measurable outcomes.

This year's TMA?Awards Committee was co-chaired by, Richard Infantino, Deloitte (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington), and Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC (TMA New York City). Awards submissions were reviewed and judged by the TMA awards committee members listed below.

Since 1993, TMA has honored excellence through its annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions industry wide.

The 2021 TMA Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award Winners are:

Small Company Turnaround/Transaction - Valeritas, Inc.

Cullen Speckhart, Cooley LLP

Rachel Ehrlich Albanese, DLA Piper LLP (US)

John P. Madden, Emerald Capital Advisors

Brendan J. Murphy, Lincoln International

Eric Monzo, Morris James LLP

Kelly D. Curtin, Porzio Bromberg & Newman, P.C.

Steven Fleming, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Jeffrey S. Sabin, Venable, LLP

Small Company Turnaround/Transaction - VivoPower International PLC

Kevin Chin, VivoPower International PLC

Matt Davis, VivoPower International PLC

Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction - AAC Holdings, Inc.

Andrew McWilliams, American Addiction Centers

J. Jette Campbell, Carl Marks Advisors

Justin R. Alberto, Cole Schotz

Jan Naifeh, FTI Consulting

David B. Kurzweil, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Edward Kim, Province, LLC

Sayan Bhattacharyya, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Large Company Turnaround/Transaction - Stuart Olson Inc.

Kelly J. Bourassa, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Deryck Helkaa, FTI Consulting

Tom Powell, FTI Consulting

Marcus Archer, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

Jonathan Reimche, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Clinton Roberts, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

David LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc.

Richard Stone, formerly Stuart Olson Inc.

Sundeep Bhakoo, TD Securities

Dean Beacon

Large Company Turnaround/Transaction - Tuesday Morning Corporation

Andy Graiser, A&G Real Estate Partners

Barry Folse, formerly AlixPartners

Clint Neider, AlixPartners

Michele Michaelis, BDO Consulting Group

Rudy Morando, BRG

Ian T. Peck, Haynes and Boone, LLP

Edward L. Schnitzer, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

Bradford J. Sandler, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

Tero Janne, PJ Solomon

Stacie Shirley, formerly Tuesday Morning Corporation

William L. Wallander, Vinson & Elkins LLP

Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction - Murray Energy Holdings Co.

Kevin Nystrom, AlixPartners

Robert A. Campagna, Alvarez & Marsal

Amy Lee, Alvarez & Marsal

Damian Schaible, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP

Adam L. Shpeen, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP

Gregory Berube, Evercore

John Startin, Evercore

Fred Vescio, Houlihan Lokey

Joe Graham, formerly Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Nicole Greenblatt, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Ashley Gregory, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Mark McKane, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Lorenzo Marinuzzi, Morrison & Foerster LLP

Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)

John Boken, AlixPartners

James A. Mesterharm, AlixPartners

Paul H. Zumbro, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Bruce Bennett, Jones Day

Eli Silverman, Lazard

Ken Ziman, Lazard

Brent C. Williams, Lincoln International

Henry Weissmann, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Adam Schlesinger, PJT Partners LP

Matthew Goren, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Stephen Karotkin, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Jessica Liou, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

International Company Turnaround/Transaction - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd

Joshua Hartz, Bain Capital

Barnaby Lyons, Bain Capital

Timothy Sackar, Clayton Utz

Sal Algeri, Deloitte

John Greig, Deloitte

Richard Hughes, Deloitte

Nikki Smythe, Herbert Smith Freehills

Jim McKnight, Houlihan Lokey

Scott Langdon, KordaMentha

Paul Scurrah, formerly Virgin Australia

International Company Turnaround/Transaction - Swissport International

Alastair Beveridge, AlixPartners

Joff Mitchell, AlixPartners

David Hilty, Houlihan Lokey

Peter Marshall, Houlihan Lokey

Jennifer Brennan, Latham & Watkins

Yen Sum, Latham & Watkins

David Riddell, formerly PJT Partners*

Ben Davies, White & Case LLP

William A. Guerrieri, White & Case LLP

Thomas Lauria, White & Case LLP

Christian Pilkington, White & Case LLP

Pro Bono Turnaround/Transaction - 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC

Kianah Adams, 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC

Earline King, 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC

Debra Bechtel, Brooklyn Law School

Mallika Bolla, formerly Brooklyn Law School

Celeste Russell, Brooklyn Law School

Charlotte Bell, Habitat for Humanity NYC Community Fund

Rose Hill Bagley, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Hunter Blain, formerly Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Doug Mannal, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Joseph A. Shifer, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

*We are saddened by the passing of David last year. We know David's wife Nicole is proud to receive this award for David. Our thoughts are with David's family and friends.

TMA 2021 Awards Committee

Richard Infantino, Deloitte (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington) Co-Chair

Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC (TMA New York City) Co-Chair

John Baumgartner, Grant Thornton LLP (TMA Houston)

Sara Chenetz, Perkins Coie LLP (TMA Southern California)

Pat Diercks, Clear Thinking Group (TMA Florida)

Mary Ann Domuracki, MMG Advisors (TMA New York City)

Joseph Esmont, BakerHostetler (TMA Northern Ohio)

Scott F. Gautier, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (TMA Southern California)

Randi M. Hershgordon, CPA, Gibraltar Business Capital (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington)

Allen G. Kadish, Archer & Greiner PC (TMA New York City)

Matt Lupton (TMA Dallas/Ft. Worth)

Kathryn McGlynn, AlixPartners (TMA New York City)

Michael Neumeister, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP (TMA Southern California)

Cathy L. Reece, Fennemore Craig PC (TMA Arizona)

John J. Salmas, Dentons Canada LLP (TMA Toronto)

Jim Trankina, AlixPartners (TMA Chicago/Midwest)

Reed Upson, Business Capital (TMA Northern California)

About TMA

TMA is the most diverse group of professionals in the turnaround, restructuring, and corporate health space. It is the only non-profit global organization that allows members of the industry to build their personal brand and develop their professional network. Members include turnaround specialists, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary.?Visit https://turnaround.org/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Jodi Talley

Director, Marketing & Communications

(312) 578-2033

jtalley@turnaround.org

SOURCE: TMA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664010/TMA-Announces-2021-TMA-TurnaroundTransaction-of-the-Year-Award-Recipients