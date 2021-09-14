Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") announces continued growth in media exposure and the launch of its first CBD cigarette customer appreciation campaign.

The Company has recently been featured on Bohemian.com an award-winning alternative newsweekly serving Sonoma & Napa counties. The Bohemian provides a direct connection to the dynamic North Bay California lifestyle and is sold at over 900 locations in California every Wednesday. The Bohemian article focuses on two key Sweet Earth lines, muscle rubs and CBD cigarettes. Prior to the Jonah Raskin[1] article, the Company provided samples, which were subsequently featured.

Sweet Earth was also interviewed and will be featured on Cannabis Radio[2], the premier online/podcast radio destination for all things cannabis. The interview will air early September and be featured online and via podcast.

On August 30, 2021, the CEO was featured in a Benzinga Pro, a content ecosystem providing investor and trading insight via its financial media outlook. The Maureen Meehan interview with the Company's CEO showcases Sweet Earth's commitment to product bioavailability studies and product development with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited, a laboratory in Ontario.

Article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/08/22727221/sweet-earth-holdings-ceo-align-your-products-with-key-cbd-leaders-especially-if-theyre-in-califo.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "We are very excited to see our Company received increased media attention and sales expansion. The article, entitled, "Align Your Products with Key CBD Leaders, Especially If They're in California," provides key insight into the Company's long term platform."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

[1] Jonah Raskin is an award-winning writer and the author of "Marijuanaland: Dispatches from an American War."

[2] Cannabis Radio: https://cannabisradio.com/

