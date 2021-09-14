MetricStream Launches ESG Solution Based on Industry Leading GRC Platform

MetricStream's ESG solution enables organizations to measure environmental, social and governance performance while providing critical insights to improve ESG scores

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced the industry's most robust environmental, social, governance (ESG) product built on the company's proven MetricStream Platform and powering what's next in GRC. The new software product, MetricStream ESGRC, enables organizations to minimize environmental impact, demonstrate a commitment to social imperatives, and implement strong governance policies.

Organizations are increasingly being held accountable for corporate practices regarding climate sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. ESG risk factors are also emerging as financial risks that carry significant impacts on a company's bottom line and valuation. In fact, investors and asset managers are shifting their investment appetite toward companies with sound ESG management programs.

"Good governance fosters trust, transparency, and longevity. To foster that trust and guard your organization, you need a clear line of sight to an ESG measure," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Office, MetricStream. "We believe that purpose drives performance and that is why we are stepping up to the plate to make ESG a reality; making it simple to implement while providing C-level data that fosters responsible growth and trust with all stakeholders."

The comprehensive MetricStream ESGRC solution takes stock of the key challenges in the modern ESG and GRC spaces and provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises. The solution provides a holistic platform where businesses can track emerging and changing regulations, along with a host of complex regulatory standards. As part of the solution, customers can manage disclosure requirements, conduct self-assessments, identify issues, and maintain action plans.

Key MetricStream ESGRC Solution features include:

Frameworks and Disclosure Management

Manage requirements (disclosure requirements) of various ESG frameworks

Map to various business units and locations

Create standard formatted reports

Metrics Management

Simplify and aggregate metrics that are required for disclosure

A broad range of metrics across environmental and social

Self-Assessment

Define an assessment questionnaire

Share the questionnaire to gather responses

Aggregated survey responses

Supplier Management

Supplier profile management

Supplier assessment and portal

Respond to ESG assessments

Risk Assessment

Centralized Library of Risks

Identify, assess, and mitigate risks

Issue and Remediation

Identify issues and maintain action plans

Content Integration

Integrate with multiple third-party systems

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

