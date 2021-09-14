Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
PR Newswire
14.09.2021 | 17:21
WhiteLabelDating.com Sees +28% Increase In New Paying Subscribers Since Partnering With Fonix To Enable Phone-based Carrier Billing

WINDSOR, England, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning dating SaaS platform, WhiteLabelDating.com, has partnered with Fonix to facilitate carrier billing for online dating subscriptions.

The Fonix Carrier Billing platform enables White Label Dating to charge subscriptions seamlessly to a member's mobile phone bill. A member is automatically identified by their mobile phone, without having to input their mobile number directly. Users can also subscribe via this method on desktop devices using a code that is sent to their mobile phone.

The leading social discovery network has introduced carrier billing alongside traditional credit and debit card payments. It will also provide a fallback option for members that attempt to use a traditional method, but experience third-party friction. Since introducing carrier billing, the Company and its partners have seen +28% growth in new same-day subscribers - users that upgrade on the day they join a dating site.

As a highly scalable, global solution, carrier billing is perfectly aligned with White Label Dating's growth in both the UK and international markets. Working closely with Fonix to implement carrier billing, they have successfully optimised the user experience and are providing a popular, compliant payment solution that will help the company's partners increase business revenues and ROI.

Ross Williams, CEO of White Label Dating, comments, "Introducing carrier billing as a fallback payment option for members with the desire to subscribe means we're always able to deliver the best experience possible.

"It is important that we continue to reduce friction for members that wish to subscribe to a site within our network and that we continue to give all people the freedom to belong, to connect with others, to share their passions and be accepted in a safe, trusted environment".

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading SaaS business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support and much more. Their partners simply promote their dating sites.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA and Australia.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

© 2021 PR Newswire
