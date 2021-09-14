Autocar, LLC Hires New Chief Experience Officer

New CXO Seeks to Ensure Every Touchpoint is Creating a Lifelong Customer

BIRMIGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, carrier of North America's oldest specialized severe-duty vocational truck brand, has announced the hiring of Craig Antonucci as chief experience officer (CXO), a newly created position.

As the new CXO, Antonucci brings to the Autocar team decades of knowledge in delivering a superior customer experience. He joins Autocar after spending 12 years at BPA Quality, where he designed customer experiences for some of the best companies in the world, including Apple and Humana, and brings 25 years of experience in building businesses large and small.

As CXO, Antonucci will focus on Autocar's post-sales customer experience, identifying improvement opportunities, continually reviewing and evolving processes to align with our operating principles, focusing on outcomes and delivering results. Antonucci is responsible for customer care 2.0, working to design, build and execute the post-sales customer care experience to be best-in-class using cutting edge techniques, technology and data to ensure every touchpoint is creating a lifelong customer.

"Autocar is delighted to announce Craig as our newest CXO," said James Johnston, president at Autocar. "Working closely with our customers and improving our products based on their feedback is at the core of what Autocar is all about. Autocar works intimately with our customers as every single one of our trucks is purpose-built to fit their specific needs of their business and we remain engaged throughout the truck's lifecycle. Hiring Craig as our CXO is a commitment to our living up to our mission of keeping our trucks Always Up."

"Once I met the people at Autocar, I knew immediately this was the place to be," said Antonucci. "Their commitment to their customers, and one another, not to mention a fantastic product, made the choice to join Autocar an easy one."

Autocar is dedicated to its customer's success. Autocar's Always Up promise ensures that its trucks are built right the first time and extends throughout the truck's life with its Autocar Solutions 24/7 direct factory support center, staffed 24/7 by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. For more information on Autocar or its line of severe-duty vehicles, please visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 765-489-5499.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

Autocar, LLC, is proud to manufacture U.S.-assembled trucks carrying North America's oldest truck brand. Autocar, LLC is the only American-owned and -operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers with the perfect tools for their job with the most uptime, support and impact to their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built, severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and ACTT-E terminal tractors and the DC-64 class 8 work trucks.

Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24-7 access to its "Always Up" direct factory support center, staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service and provide a complete solution for customers' needs. The Autocar pledge is to do the work right the first time and to act proactively, in a timely manner and with simplicity.

For more information on Autocar, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 765-489-5499.

