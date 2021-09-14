Anzeige
14.09.2021
Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries: MOF Finished the 5th Digital@Sea AP 2021 with Success

  • Increasing participants from home and abroad despite COVID-19
  • Contributing to international cooperation and the bond of sympathy for maritime digitalization

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Conference photo of the Digital@Sea AP 2021 Conference

th Digital@Sea Asia Pacific Conference: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgFLKXeAdnaHIRv5FXdWtw>

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries held the "5th Digital@Sea Asia Pacific Conference" at Sejong Convention Center on 8 to 9 September.

The conference was livestreamed online on a domestic video meeting platform to stop the spread of COVID-19. Sponsored by IALA, DMA, IHO, IMO and AMSA, the conference finished in great success with nearly 800 participants from more than 50 countries including officials and experts from governments, academia and related industries.

Under the theme of "Leading the digitalization of the maritime industry", the conference focused on ?Maritime Digital Transformation for De-Carbonization, ?Platform; Focus on Informatics, ?Core Technology and Standardization and ?Harmonization on the Maritime Digital Transformation. In addition, Digital@Sea conferences that will take place in Europe and North America were introduced.

Director General Myung Rho-hun of Maritime Affairs and Safety Policy Bureau said, "This conference was held as the first conference to be switched into a maritime digital system. the conference was an important opportunity in building an international consensus on the establishment of a maritime digital cluster and continue international cooperation."

The conference can be replayed on the official website (https://digitalsea-ap.org/) at both Korean and English versions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625261/image.jpg

