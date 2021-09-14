Deltek Specpoint, The Next Generation Specification Solution, Launched at Deltek Insight 2021

Deltek unveiled the next generation construction specification solution at its virtual customer conference

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced during its annual user conference - Deltek Insight - that it has launched Deltek Specpoint, the home of AIA MasterSpec.

With Specpoint, Deltek is continuing to transform the practice of architecture and the built environment through technology. Specpoint is a collaborative specification tool that empowers architects, engineers and specifiers to efficiently develop construction specifications in a single solution. Specpoint also boosts product visibility for building product manufacturers (BPM) and makes it easier for BPM's to get products in front of architects, engineers and specifiers at the right time.

"The AIA MasterSpec is the industry standard for specifications and we're excited to take specification management into the digital age with this new technology, making spec writing easier, more collaborative and more accurate," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "Specpoint will remove silos between designers and building product manufacturers, moves away from digitally static Word documents and leverages intelligent design and automation to improve the way specifications are delivered and leveraged in the built environment."

Deltek is excited to partner with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and building product manufacturer partners like ConstructConnect to deliver better projects for the built environment.

"Today's construction industry is turning toward technology to tackle a greater need for improved collaboration and communication among all stakeholders. In an ever-evolving, fast-paced landscape, partnering with Deltek to offer Specpoint, home of AIA MasterSpec, will further empower the building product manufacturing segment to easily reach design professionals with the right product information during the specification process," said Matt Strazza, President & CEO at ConstructConnect. "We're excited to be a part of it."

With Deltek Specpoint, architects, engineers and specifiers will be able to:

Make better, faster product decisions - architects and engineers can leverage AIA MasterSpec and be confident that they are making better product selections for their project with the most up-to-date specification documentation and product details in one place.

Improve specification quality and accuracy - spec writers can easily source accurate, up-to-date building products that are local, regional or national depending on their project needs to meet the needs of their client and improve overall project success.

Collaborate more efficiently - rather than working in silos, project teams and BPMs can work together in a single tool to empower confident data-driven decisions and deliver more comprehensive, assembly-driven specification manuals.

Streamline and simplify spec writing with Intelligent Design Automation - specification writers can leverage Specpoint to eliminate unnecessary manual work and get specifications completed quickly and accurately so teams can invest their time in more valuable tasks.

Increase product visibility and awareness - Building Product Manufacturers can get their product listings to market faster, making it easier for architects and engineers to specify their products and for BPMs to monitor product selections.

To find out more about Deltek Specpoint, visit Deltek.com/Specpoint.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

