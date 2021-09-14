Updates to Nearly Every Application within the Company's Maxon One Product Offering

Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced updates to nearly every application within the company's Maxon One product offering. Cinema 4D R25 and Trapcode Suite 17 unveil significant new functionality, the VFX Suite 2 features the addition of the recently acquired Bang muzzle flare generator, the introduction of Redshift RT, a new rendering mode that provides near real-time rendering performance and multiple products have received essential compatibility and optimization updates for Apple Silicon-powered Macs, as well as support for Multi-Frame Rendering (MFR) in Adobe After Effects.

This multi-product update release follows the company's enhancements to many products released earlier this year, illustrating Maxon's commitment to delivering consistent product development and superior value to the Maxon One offering.

Maxon One subscribers can immediately download all product updates via Maxon App, while subscribers to Cinema 4D, Red Giant Complete, Universe and Redshift also have immediate access to upgrades for each respective product. Anyone can begin a 14-day trial of the entire Maxon One offering from within Maxon App and experience for themselves all the great new features across the entire Maxon family of products.

"We've added a load of innovative functionality and valuable compatibilities to many of the products in Maxon One," said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. "Our goal is to provide artists a frictionless creative experience with trailblazing technology."

See Maxon One in Action on The 3D and Motion Design Show

Maxon will debut the features of Cinema 4D R25, Trapcode 17, VFX 2, Redshift RT and more during its two-day virtual event. Tune in online at 3DMotionShow.com on September 14th and 15th for exclusive presentations from industry-leading artists.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions, and the intuitive forger mobile sculpting app.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

