Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Brand Campaign: "Experience The Grandest of Feelings," Celebrating its Extraordinary Locations, Awe-Inspiring Landscapes and Illustrious Origins

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has debuted a new and unforgettable chapter in its storied 100-year plus history, Experience The Grandest of Feelings , a global brand campaign that pays tribute to the tangible echoes of the luxury brand's historic origins while also imparting a refreshed vision and stirring images of adventures yet to come. The visionaries who made history in creating Fairmont's first hotels and those who continue to preserve and protect the abundant natural landscapes wherever Fairmont resides is a key theme throughout the creative of the campaign. The tradition of thoughtful hospitality amid spectacular scenery around the globe firmly roots the brand in nature and its preservation.

"Travel is truly one of the most unique unifiers and equalizers. The how, why, and where we travel is unimportant: the transcendent act of traveling - no matter how far - opens up the mind to diversity and inclusion that boldly drives society forward," said Mansi Vagt, Vice President, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "Experience The Grandest of Feelings celebrates just that and captures the essence of all things Fairmont no matter the destination - city center, island retreat, and everything in between. The overriding sensation is being in a place that has meaning and feeling."

Directed by world-renowned director Nathalie Canguilhem, the campaign showcases five iconic locations: Montreux, Switzerland / Fairmont Le Montreux Palace; New York City / The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel; Alberta, Canada / Fairmont Banff Springs; British Columbia, Canada / Fairmont Hotel Vancouver; and the breathtaking landscapes of South Africa. A transformative voyage takes hold through pristine nature and grand elements - connecting places of historic beauty with modern sensibilities and the dreams of a new generation of travelers.

Academy Award winning actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Susan Sarandon stars in the role of global brand ambassador. With a remarkable film career and reputation of being authentic, caring and promoting positive change, she was a natural choice for Fairmont, having a shared spirit of adventure, timeless sophistication, empowering purpose, and a passion for thinking globally and acting locally. Fairmont also shares Ms. Sarandon's commitment to environmental concerns, and her passion for exploration. Symbolically, she opens and closes the campaign, serving as a guide through the entire transformative journey.

Jean-Guilhem Lamberti, Chief Creative Officer, Accor, added: "Brands are never as strong as when they are true to their original vision. With this campaign, I wanted to go back to the brand's origins and to express the awe and enchantment that one feels when entering a Fairmont hotel. The grandest of feelings call for the grandest of expressions: the mighty architecture of the hotels meets the most pristine awe-inspiring nature in an effortlessly artistic parallel. Nature invades the spaces of the hotels and vice-versa in a symbiotic and visually arresting style. It all seems very relevant in today's environment as everyone is longing to set free on majestic journeys and rediscover the beauty and grandeur of our world."

Fairmont's pioneering approach to hospitality extends to its mission for preserving and protecting the landscapes it calls home. A remarkable 30 years ago, Fairmont became the first luxury hotel brand with a comprehensive and global sustainability program, that now forms part of Accor's Planet 21 program. Safeguarding the planet's star-studded skies, snow-capped mountains, treasured forests, and beyond blue waters so they remain spectacular is of the utmost importance to the entire Experience The Grandest of Feelings platform.

The campaign will debut in markets worldwide aimed at inspiring that collective curiosity that drives guests to journey in search of new surroundings: a new restaurant that transports them across the globe in one bite, a scenic view shared amongst strangers, an unexpected cultural experience that still proves how much we all have in common. Travel brings us all together and only Fairmont truly evokes those feelings of grandeur set amongst a determined purpose to preserving nature.

In the coming months, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts locations across the globe will also debut "The Grandest of Escapes Exclusively by Fairmont" offers that will bring to life the imagery and ethos of the creative through a series of exciting once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite - an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations - places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

