Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), is attending ZP Reconnect in Cologne, Germany from Sept. 14-16. At any Phenom booth, attendees will be able to discover how AI and automation match best-fit talent with the right job, empower employees to upskill and evolve, and accelerate sourcing efforts while cutting time to fill.

"Phenom is excited to participate in one of Europe's leading trade fairs and connect with HR innovators about the impact of talent experiences rooted in intelligence," said Sebastian Hust, senior director of talent experience strategy at Phenom. "This year's program will provide a clear look at how HR teams can embrace the future of work."

Phenom's platform personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics.

Over 100 companies across the EMEA market have adopted Phenom's platform to upgrade their talent experiences. As demand for Talent Experience Management has spiked over the last year, Phenom acquired two Europe-based companies and opened an office in Munich to complement its European headquarters in Rotterdam. Over 100 Phenom employees are based in countries including Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005924/en/

Contacts:

Dan Norton, Public Relations Manager, Phenom

dan.norton@phenompeople.com

267-270-5630