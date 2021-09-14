Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2021 | 18:53
RCI Banque: Press Release - Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in heycar Group


PRESS RELEASE

09/14/2021

Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services
acquire a stake in heycar Group


Renault Group and RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in the Mobility Trader Holding

GmbH

RCI Bank and Services

Agence CLE

+ 33

heycar Group Chantal Kasper
+49 171 350 2660

chantal.kasper@heycargroup.com


About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and

its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering

sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles


in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue

challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is

centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles.

In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/


About RCI Banque S.A.:

Created and wholly owned by Renault Group, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the

customers and dealership networks of Renault Group (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan

group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and

Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than

4.6 million services.

At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in seven countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected

deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS


About the heycar Group:

The heycar Group (Mobility Trader Holding GmbH) bundles all heycar national companies under one roof. Shareholders include Volkswagen

Financial Services AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler Mobility AG and Allianz SE. heycar is the fastest growing platform for quality used cars in the

European automotive industry. We have been offering our customers a user-friendly and ad-free online platform for tested used cars of all

classes and well-known makes since 2017. The financing offerings of our partners are deeply integrated into our services. Our goal is to

revolutionize the way people buy and experience cars. We are data-driven and always put our customers at the centre of everything we do.

We operate in Germany, UK and Spain and are forging ahead with our expansion into new markets. heycar Group headquarter is in Berlin.

CEO of the heycar Group is Florian Schlieper, while André Warmuth is CFO.









Attachment

  • 2021 1409 Renault Group heycar - Release EN VDEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5984a8f1-9517-4bef-883f-c24b46ee41a9)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
