Quantum Energy Inc.: Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

Buyback Program Results to Date

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program

The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock repurchase or Stock Buyback ("Buyback") program that began July 22, 202, and was extended. As well, the Board increased the budgeted amount of the buyback not to exceed $3.0 million.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated "Quantum continues to execute on its goals and substantially lower its historic shares in circulation. The Company continues to see significant success in the Buyback Program. The Company is strengthening its balance sheet and is poised for more growth."

The Company has reduced the shares in circulation from last reported 48,491,485 to 29,549,935 shares. A 39% decrease. The share repurchase program is incremental in nature, during the term, and offers, or market purchases shall be approved by the Company CFO.

William Westbrook, CFO has also confirmed that the Company has continued the share repurchase, and that the repurchase will be paid primarily from cash on hand or from settlements. "The company's liquidity continues its steady growth, and the balance sheet of the Company as reported earlier continues to build strength through the success of its private placement, and order book.", stated Westbrook.

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum is an energy focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining, and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements, and other raw materials for the production of magnetic and associated energy related products.

