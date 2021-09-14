GiveNKind has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

GiveNKind connects organizations with quality goods from individuals and businesses, providing nonprofits resources to focus on essential operations and programs. "We solve a problem of matching unused goods with critical demand. The nonprofit sector is just missing the link to connect the two," said Emily Petway, Founder and Executive Director of GiveNKind.

GiveNKind distributed 900,000 pounds of food to local organizations feeding the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to distribute over $4 million worth of items this year. The organization will use the grant from SBBRG to increase the donated products they offer to their nonprofit partners this holiday season.

For every $1 gifted to the organization, approximately $40 of goods are distributed throughout the community. SBBRG's $5,000 contribution will translate into about $200,000 of in-kind donations to GiveNKind's community partners.

"We were particularly impressed by the magnified impact of each dollar," said Matt Aven, SBBRG's COO.

Additionally, GiveNKind's impact extends beyond the immediate nonprofit community to solve a vital social and environmental issue. "Usable goods don't belong in landfills, especially when those goods fill a need in our community," continued Petway.

For more information about GiveNKind, visit givenkind.org.

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

