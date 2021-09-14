New Ownership Announced for True REST Float Spa Fresno

Experienced Business Owners Passionate About Holistic Health Take Over Existing Float Spa

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / True REST Float Spa Fresno is announcing new ownership. Britney and Mike Easton began their journey to True REST ownership upon discovering the Fresno location next to their yoga studio a few years ago. Since being introduced to floating by the previous owners, the Eastons are excited to expand their business portfolio in the health and wellness industry with True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand. Britney and Mike are committed to providing the community with float therapy, alleviating stress, anxieties and worries for the ultimate form of rest and rejuvenation.

Falling in line with the couple's combined goal of offering healthier lifestyle opportunities, Britney and Mike are no strangers to the benefits of float therapy and have made a habit of floating, becoming more relaxed with a higher quality of life, including better sleep, less stress and more energy, especially in the wake of being parents to two children and small business owners.

True REST Float Spa Fresno will join the couple's two other business ventures that serve as a passionate pursuit of healthy lifestyles. From purchasing their yoga studio, Blue Moon Yoga, in 2013 and Mike leaving his firefighter career to focus on Juice Bar, a raw cold-pressed juice bar, in 2018, the couple are seasoned explorers of new avenues that broaden and strengthen their entrepreneurial goals and allow others to experience total body health and wellness.

"When we found out the owners, Kelly and Dave, were selling their franchise, we were immediately interested. Not only do we love floating, but the spa concept directly correlates with our current yoga and cold-pressed juice businesses; and we knew combining them would be a dream come true," said Britney Easton, the new owner of True REST Float Spa Fresno. "We believe in natural healing remedies and helping people live their best lives through floating, yoga, juicing and taking care of their bodies naturally. We couldn't be more excited to join forces and become part of the amazing True REST family."

With the belief that the holistic nature of float therapy fits alongside their other small businesses, Britney and Mike will unite the three industries and bring new perks to True REST Float Spa Fresno, with maximum benefits for customers to enjoy. In doing so, the couple will incorporate loyalty and rewards programs that members can use across their stores.

In addition to the new programs, Mike is excited to give back to his former community of first responders, including military and veterans. With a commitment to support a group of individuals who have sacrificed their lives, True REST Float Spa dedicates the eleventh day of every month to provide free floats to active-duty military and veterans. As a former 'fire-wife,' Britney is proud to also create a unique float program for firefighters and their wives to deal with the lifestyle's stress and promote recovery from California's long wildfire season.

True REST Float Spa offers a holistic and all-natural therapeutic experience with float therapy, combining a zero-gravity environment with sensory deprivation to create the most relaxing environment for the mind and body. With float pods filled with 180 gallons of water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts, guests float away physical and mental ailments of the mind and body during a 60-minute session. By promoting inner peace and healing, floatation therapy from True REST is the perfect opportunity to ultimately relax, heal and rejuvenate.

Britney and Mike have formally take over ownership of True REST Float Spa Fresno in August 2021. The spa offers 4 float pods, individual showers, an oxygen bar and an oasis room. The spa will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. True REST Float Spa Fresno is located at 1144 E. Champlain Dr. Suite 101, Fresno, California 93720.

To learn more about the Fresno spa and book a float therapy session, visit https://www.truerest.com/locations/fresno/. To learn more about the benefits of floatation therapy, find out more at https://www.truerest.com/float-therapy/.

About True REST Float Spa??

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to?www.TrueREST.com. Or visit Facebook:?https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter:?https://twitter.com/truerest?or Instagram:?https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to?www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.??

