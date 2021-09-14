- (PLX AI) - Calliditas says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to December 15, 2021.
- • In March Calliditas filed for FDA approval using the Accelerated Approval Program, based on the proteinuria endpoint as previously discussed with the Agency, reflecting data from the 200 patients in Part A of the NefIgArd trial
- • In its review of the NDA, the FDA has requested further analyses of the NeflgArd trial data which the company has provided to the FDA
- • The Agency has classified these analyses as a major amendment to the NDA
