|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|168,70
|169,74
|22:01
|168,84
|169,64
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:16
|ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
|(PLX AI) - ADP CFO Kathleen A. Winters retires.• ADP appointed Don McGuire to succeed to Chief Financial Officer position
|Mo
|Fitch Ratings affirms Automatic Data Processing at "AA-" (LT Int. Scale (foreign curr.) credit rating); outlook stable
|02.09.
|Ethereum im Rallymodus, ADP-Arbeitsmarktdaten, Aussiedollar
|Kyptowährungen sind wieder in aller Munde. Gestern ist Ethereum nach oben ausgebrochen und hat damit Tür und Tor für den Test des Jahreshochs geöffnet. Die ADP-Arbeitsmarktdaten hingegen sehen wenig...
|02.09.
|EUR/USD-Tagesausblick: Schwacher ADP-Report beflügelt
|01.09.
|Treasury yields end mixed after ADP jobs report misses expectations
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC
|169,44
|+0,04 %