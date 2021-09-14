Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

PCLX-001 is the first clinical candidate sponsored by Pacylex Pharmaceuticals to reach the clinical stage.

Upcoming enrollment of 20-30 patients to begin at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and expand to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto and the BC Cancer Agency in Vancouver.

This open label, dose escalation study will examine the safety and tolerability of PCLX-001.

