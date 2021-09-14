Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- PCLX-001 is the first clinical candidate sponsored by Pacylex Pharmaceuticals to reach the clinical stage.
- Upcoming enrollment of 20-30 patients to begin at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and expand to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto and the BC Cancer Agency in Vancouver.
- This open label, dose escalation study will examine the safety and tolerability of PCLX-001.
