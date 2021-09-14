Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $97.2 million, an increase of 72% from the prior year

U.S./Canadian revenue up 79% from the prior year

International revenue up 60% from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $20.3 million, an increase of $19.4 million from the prior year.

Net earnings of $14.7 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q1'22

Q1'21

Revenue $ 97,165

$ 56,337

Gross margin 56,686

32,224

Earnings from operations 20,313

935

Net earnings 14,688

575

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.01

Fully-diluted shares 76,771,395

76,449,446



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q1 ' 22

YE '21

Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,619

$ 108,771

Working capital 217,019

214,515

Total assets 482,476

451,793

Shareholders' equity 295,392

292,734



Revenue

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, revenues were $97.2 million compared to revenues of $56.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $64.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million, compared to $35.9 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $32.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million compared to $20.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, gross margin was $56.7 million as compared to $32.2 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.3% as compared to 57.2% in the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Earnings

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, net earnings were $14.7 million as compared to $0.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.19 as compared to $0.01 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $14.0 million as compared to $11.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $24.7 million as compared to $16.6 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at July 31, 2021 was $217.0 million as compared to $214.5 million on April 30, 2021.

Cash was $131.6 million as at July 31, 2021 as compared to $108.8 million on April 30, 2021.

Cash generated from operations was $38.0 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 as compared to $36.3 million cash generated for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $17.3 million from operations for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $1.1 million for investing activities.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2021, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.1 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of August 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $151 million and shipments during the month of August 2021 were $40 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on September 14, 2021 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September 28, 2021 and will be paid on or about October 5, 2021.

Special Dividend

Evertz Board of Directors declared a special dividend on September 14, 2021 of $1.00 per share, payable to shareholders of record on September 28, 2021 and will be paid on or about October 5, 2021.

The Special dividend reflects both the strong long-term operation performance of the Company and its solid balance sheet, thereby enabling a distribution of cash over and above what is considered necessary to meeting known commitments and maintain adequate reserves.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three months ended Three months ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Revenue $ 97,165 $ 56,337 Cost of goods sold 40,479 24,113 Gross margin $ 56,686 $ 32,224 Expenses Selling and administrative 13,957 11,920 General 1,111 895 Research and development 24,680 16,576 Investment tax credits (2,944 ) (1,485 ) Share based compensation 998 274 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,429 ) 3,109 36,373 31,289 Earnings before undernoted $ 20,313 $ 935 Finance income 83 93 Finance costs (318 ) (351 ) Share of net loss from Investment in Associate, net of taxes (330 ) - Other income and expenses 12 108 Earnings before income taxes $ 19,760 $ 785 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 7,801 1,407 Deferred (2,729 ) (1,197 ) $ 5,072 $ 210 Net earnings for the period $ 14,688 $ 575 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 141 90 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 14,547 485 Net earnings for the period $ 14,688 $ 575 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.01

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at

As at

July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Cash and marketable securities $ 131,619

$ 108,771

Inventory $ 155,291

$ 152,699

Working capital $ 217,019

$ 214,515

Total assets $ 482,476

$ 451,793

Shareholders' equity $ 295,392

$ 292,734





Number of common shares outstanding:



Basic 76,284,366

76,284,366

Fully-diluted 81,991,866

82,169,366





Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



Basic 76,284,366

76,357,895

Fully-diluted 76,771,395

76,403,894



Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on September 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-490-5367 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-367-2403, access code 7668281.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until October 14, 2021. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 7668281.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information, please contact:

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96537