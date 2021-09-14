Peru to the World Expo Launches Celebration of Its 10th Anniversary, in the Hamptons, the Mecca of Success in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Hamptons, known as the premier center for successful New Yorkers, will serve as host for the 10th anniversary of Peru to the World Expo (PTWE), the leading outlet for Peruvian economy and business. The event will take place on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at the unparalleled, luxurious "The Baker House" in East Hampton, New York. Guests from the greater New York area, including politicians, investors, socialites, business owners, and leaders, will have an opportunity to network and enjoy Peruvian culture.

As we celebrate the tenth anniversary, PTWE will present a unique program that recognizes outstanding Peruvians in the United States over the years, as tribute to the Bicentennial of the Independence of Peru. Recognized individuals will include the famous plastic surgeon, Dr. Otto Cedrón; Karinna Berrospi, founder of Latino Family Coaching, the businessman, Michel Brousett; and more.

The "PTWE Bicentennial Chef Leadership Award of Excellence 2021" will also be presented. The maximum distinction will be awarded to the famous Peruvian chef and restauranteur Juan Chipoco. During an evening of fine dining and Pisco tasting, the most famous international Peruvian chefs will meet for the first time in one of the most exclusive areas of the Hamptons to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Peru to the World Expo.

In partnership with Marina Coast, the event will also showcase Peruvian superfoods, including quinoa, Peruvian spices, coffee, and cocoa. To close the evening, there will be a show of the Peruvian singer and folklorist, William Luna. The event will be a celebration of Peru, which has been named South America's Leading Culinary Destination by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the eighth consecutive year. In the media, this award is known as the "Oscars of the travel industry."

Given the success of previous years and the demand for a local event that celebrates Peru and Peruvians in New York but also, around the world, we are very fortunate to have the support of PromPeru, OCEX NY and the Peruvian General Consulate of New York. The special Guest of Honor, Consul General of Peru Marita Landaveri, as well as government dignitaries and celebrities. The annual exhibition reaches its tenth version thanks to the support of Goya Foods, Inca's Food, The Baker House, Exclusive Insurance Company, Somos tu Perú, Latino Wall Street, among others.

"It will be a feast for the palate, with the tasting of the most exquisite Peruvian dishes, with live demonstrations, along with cocktails made from Pisco, in a pleasant atmosphere of music and folkloric dances," said Melvi Dávila, CEO of Peru to the World.

Additional information:

mdavila@prinnovationusa.com

www.perutotheworldexpo.com

SOURCE: Peru to the World

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663934/Peru-to-the-World-Expo-Launches-Celebration-of-Its-10th-Anniversary-in-the-Hamptons-the-Mecca-of-Success-in-New-York