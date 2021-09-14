Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in its News Release dated August 30, 2021.

For the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 7,048,889 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $563,911. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant with each full warrant exercisable into an additional common share at $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on January 15, 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for corporate working capital purposes.

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

