Panaya; Worksoft: Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment

Leading Solutions for Business Process Optimization, Change Intelligence, Test Management and Test Automation Support Global IT Initiatives for Centralized Operations and Superior E-Commerce Experiences

HACKENSACK, N.J. and ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the industry leader for SAP S4/HANA Change Intelligence and Test Management solutions, and Worksoft, the industry's leading provider of end-to-end enterprise automation for packaged applications, announced today that their joint solution has been selected by Shiseido, one of the world's largest cosmetics manufacturers, to accelerate and de-risk their SAP S/4HANA implementation as part of their unified global e-commerce strategy. The Cosmetics powerhouse Shiseido chose Panaya and Worksoft's fully integrated solution delivering market-leading automated process discovery and testing, Impact Analysis and test management to futureproof and expedite their move to S/4HANA at a significantly higher ROI than other leading testing solutions the company considered. The Panaya and Worksoft solution seamlessly links changes to automated testing of business processes, resulting in up to a 99% reduction in defect risk, 98% reduction in test scope and 85% reduction in testing time.

The implementation of the joint solution from Panaya and Worksoft aligns with the goals of Shiseido's worldwide business transformation program, known as the FOCUS Program ("First One Connected & Unified Shiseido"), a digital transformation initiative to centralize the management of global IT operations and standards across its 38 countries to drive growth in a post-digital era with a focus on superior customer experiences.

"The ability to change and adapt our IT systems with maximum speed has become imperative to keeping pace with an evolving marketplace and shifting consumer demands for digital experiences. With deep SAP expertise and superior functionality, the joint solution from Panaya and Worksoft is an ideal fit for our FOCUS Program to help us analyze our changes, get real-time reporting, and accelerate and automate our testing", said Venkatesh Somasundaram, Global Business Solution Lead of the Focus Program at Shiseido. "The solution allows us to accelerate transformation while maintaining the superior quality our customers expect from Shiseido. Given our six-year relationship with Panaya and after evaluating other leading testing tools, the fully integrated solution from Worksoft and Panaya was the clear choice to match the velocity of our program by keeping risks of deployment under control."

"Panaya and Worksoft were key enablers to accelerate our testing automation as we migrating to a single global IT platform in Shiseido, under the FOCUS program", added Francois Keet, Vice President, Business Transformation at Shiseido.

"We're pleased to continue to assist multinationals like Shiseido to keep one step ahead of their SAP S4/HANA rollout," said Zinette Ezra, Chief Product Officer at Panaya. "With so many unknowns in an S/4HANA migration project, ensuring zero defects when going live while optimizing cost and quality can make a tough project that much easier," she concluded.

"Change Intelligence from Panaya combined with our Connective Automation delivers the industry's most robust and effective way for enterprises to futureproof change and eliminate risk in major digital transformation projects like S/4HANA," said Worksoft chief product and strategy officer, Shoeb Javed. "With the join solution in place, Shiseido has the ability to analyze changes, get real-time reporting, and automate testing-at the pace of innovation their forward-thinking strategies requires."

About Shiseido

Founded in 1872, Shiseido is a Japanese multinational personal care company, and one of the oldest cosmetic companies in the world. Operating in over 120 countries and regions, with over 33,000 employees worldwide, Shiseido is the fifth largest cosmetics company in the world. For more information, please visit www.shiseido.com.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions to ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications. For more information, contact Panaya at marketing@panaya.com or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, daverbouch@panaya.com.

About Worksoft

Worksoft, a certified SAP partner, provides Connective Automation for the world's largest organizations, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from discovery to testing to RPA. Our codeless automation empowers QA teams and global leaders to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to repurpose automation for RPA in production for maximum scalability. This enables Fortune 1000 companies to accelerate delivery for their mission-critical business applications like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Recognized by global enterprise customers and top system integrators as the gold standard for SAP testing, Worksoft automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations. For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, eblackman@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0425.