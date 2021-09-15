Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, will be attending the Rencontres Nationales du Transport Public (RNTP) which will be held from 28 to 30 September at the MEET exhibition centre in Toulouse (France), and will be present on stand 12A

This exhibition, organized by the Groupement des Autorités Responsables de Transport (GART) and the Union des Transports Publics et Ferroviaires (UTP), brings together nearly 8,000 participants and 200 exhibitors each year. Recently awarded for three major technological innovation projects as part of the France Relance program, including the EFIBA project (Emergence of the Autonomous Bus Sector) led by a consortium composed of Actia, bluebus and Keolis, which aims to develop and industrialize autonomous electric buses, NAVYA will have the opportunity to present its mobility solutions to local elected officials.

The Company has already demonstrated the added value of its shuttles for passenger and goods transport through several experiments carried out around the world. In addition, the Company's proactive approach to R&D enables it to maintain its technological leadership through the constant development of its solutions to meet the needs of a sector subject to numerous transformations.

Anne-Marie Idrac, High Representative for the autonomous vehicle development strategy and former State Secretary for Transport, President of the RATP and then of the SNCF, stated: "Electric, shared and autonomous level 4 vehicles are emerging as a major challenge at the heart of mobility for the next 5 years. NAVYA's technological expertise addresses this challenge, offering innovative and sustainable outlook for passenger transport".

Pierre Lahutte, CEO of NAVYA, added: "The RNTP exhibition represents a unique opportunity for NAVYA to present its innovative solutions to a wide range of elected officials. The local mandates that have just begun will be marked by the deployment of new solutions in complex and predefined environments, able to establish the future of mobility

Next financial release: 2021 half-year results September, 28 2021

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, Navya aims at becoming the leading player in level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

