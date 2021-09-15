Yet another demand is met for the construction industry, with precise and efficient excavation work. Unicontrol now has a solution ready that makes it much easier to carry out grading using a loader. Machine operators can now level and set surfaces precisely using the loader via drawings and GPS, without any assistance from a manual worker and a surveyor. The Unicontrol 3D machine control system is now available for excavators and wheel loaders.

The shortage of skilled labour in the construction industry is a growing problem. Contractors are constantly looking for machine operators. Unicontrol meets this challenge using technology that ensures better utilisation of resources on construction sites, by making the individual machine operator more independent and productive.

Unicontrol's new 3D solution can be installed on all types of wheel loaders. Unicontrol is the first company in the world that now supports articulated body sensors and installs antennas on the roof.

Better machine utilisation

3D machine control for loaders was developed in collaboration with Unicontrol's distributors.

"The construction industry wants to use wheel loaders for even more tasks than moving equipment and loading lorries. Using 3D machine control, the contractor can also use a loader for several tasks, including when surfaces need to be levelled and set. And if the grading has meant that a manhole cover has become hidden, Unicontrol's solution can quickly localise it without having to call in a surveyor. Overall, Unicontrol's technology increases machine utilisation and productivity on the site,stated Johan Spector, partner at distributor L5 Navigation.

With Unicontrol3D fitted on the machine, fast-tracking is ensured, so the system can always follow the machine, and the machine operator can carry out the work precisely.

"There is a clear need for a simple 3D machine control system that has a short training time and is sold at an affordable price," said Ehsan Ekhlas, CCO at Unicontrol.

At construction company Gorm Hansen in Denmark, Technical Manager Henrik Vestergaard is very satisfied with the new technological possibilities: "Unicontrol3D is an excellent tool for ensuring precise grading, no matter the level of experience the machine operator has. We reach our goals much faster now when it comes to levelling tasks."

Unicontrol was established in 2018 and now sells its technology in more than 15 countries.

