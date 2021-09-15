Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Admission to the Official List and First Day of Dealings

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY PROVINCE OR TERRITORY THEREOF OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES OR ANY PERSON RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

For Release: 7.00 a.m. BST15-09-2021

15 September 2021

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

("NZI" or the "Company")

Admission to the Official List and first day of dealings

Net Zero Infrastructure PLC, a UK company established as a special purpose acquisition company to seek and acquire businesses in the clean energy sector, is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of £0.01 each have been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, following a successful placing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares at £0.03 pence per share raising gross proceeds of £1,500,000, before expenses.

First dealings in the Ordinary Shares are due to commence at 8am today under the ticker symbol "NZI".

On admission, the Company will have 60,700,000 ordinary shares in issue.

Alexander David Securities Limited acted as Corporate Adviser and Axis Capital Markets Limited acted as Placing Agent and Broker.

The purpose of the flotation is to raise the public profile and provide new funds for the Company's proposed acquisition strategy in the renewable or clean energy technology sector and to finance, develop and promote environmentally sound power generation and storage projects internationally.

Company highlights

Net Zero Infrastructure PLC was formed as a special purpose acquisition company with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally.

The Company believes that due to the highly visible global concerns regarding environmental damage and climate change as a result of fossil-fuelled power generation, there exists considerable commercial opportunities in the renewable and clean energy sector which will play an increasingly significant role in meeting future energy needs while reducing further environmental damage.

Clean energy investment globally has grown in real and relative terms. It is this opportunity which Net Zero Infrastructure intends to participate in and augment as a fund-raising vehicle for enterprises seeking access to international markets.

The Company's prospectus published in connection with its listing is available on the Company's website at www.nziplc.com.

The Directors of Net Zero Infrastructure Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Net Zero Infrastructure PLC

Mike Ellwood

Info@nziplc.com

+44 (0) 208 124 3630

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Directors' current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company proposes to operate. Statements which include the words "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or individuals acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

Alexander David Securities Limited and Axis Capital Markets Limited, which are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, are acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Axis Capital or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein.