- (PLX AI) - Scandic comments on current market situation - positive development during summer & promising start to the autumn.
- • Scandic September occupancy has remained above 50 percent after approximately 58.5 percent in July and about 53.5 percent in August
- • Denmark and Norway are the Nordic markets with the highest occupancy rates while activity levels in Finland are at a considerably lower level
- • Scandic continues to estimate that an occupancy rate of around 40 percent is needed to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA and about 50 percent for positive cash flow
- • Additionally, during the third quarter, Scandic expects to receive direct state aid of approximately 80 MSEK, mainly attributable to the company's operations in Germany
