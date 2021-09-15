Das Instrument ZAE000030912 NORTHAM PLATINUM EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021The instrument ZAE000030912 NORTHAM PLATINUM EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021The instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument 8N4 US33621E1091 FIRST SAVINGS FINL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument 8N4 US33621E1091 FIRST SAVINGS FINL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument 3OL NO0010341712 POLIGHT ASA NK -,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021The instrument 3OL NO0010341712 POLIGHT ASA NK -,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument BQE US0427441029 ARROW FINL CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument BQE US0427441029 ARROW FINL CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument SG1J27887962 CAPITALAND LTD SD1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021The instrument SG1J27887962 CAPITALAND LTD SD1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument M5BQ CA62987D1087 NAMASTE TECHN.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument M5BQ CA62987D1087 NAMASTE TECHN.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2021The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2021Das Instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2021The instrument GET FR0000130692 CHARGEURS INH. EO 0,16 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument PLF SG1J27887962 CAPITALAND LTD SD1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2021The instrument PLF SG1J27887962 CAPITALAND LTD SD1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021Das Instrument NOC ZAE000030912 NORTHAM PLATINUM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2021The instrument NOC ZAE000030912 NORTHAM PLATINUM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2021