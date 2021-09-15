- (PLX AI) - Ericsson is likely to continue to gain market share outside China, benefitting from a strong 5G product portfolio, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target SEK 130 implies an upside of almost 30%
- • Ericsson sales should grow about 5% per year through 2023, with significant margin upside, Kepler said
- • Valuation remains attractive despite the collapse of operations in China, below the multiples at the top of the previous market cycle: Kepler
