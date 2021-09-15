Partnership provides online retailers with access to cloud-based phone calling capabilities, joining the existing eDesk suite that centralises their email, chat and social communications across eCommerce marketplaces

eDesk, the eCommerce support specialist, has announced a partnership with cloud-based call centre solution provider Aircall.

With this new native integration, eDesk ensures that all email, chat, social and inbound and outbound phone queries can now be handled in one inbox. Aircall's cloud infrastructure means calls can be distributed evenly amongst agents, who then access current information plus every interaction the company has previously had with the customer, thereby enabling more productive conversations.

Research conducted by Aircall has discovered that 60% of US consumers consider voice to be their preferred way to reach online sellers, while phone calling is also the first customer service option that most Europeans choose at 46%. With calls joining the existing email, chat and social support in eDesk's central hub, shoppers will have faster access to online retailers, while sellers have the opportunity to reduce handling times even further.

The deal follows an exceptional growth period for both companies, during which eDesk has continually evolved products with AI and beyond to give sellers more autonomy, while Aircall received a $120m investment in June.

Commenting on the partnership, Alex Payne, CEO at eDesk, says: "We're thrilled to have joined forces with Aircall, establishing a partnership that allows eDesk users to add voice to their suite of communications. Customers won't hesitate to use a multitude of channels to communicate, especially when they have an issue that needs resolving, and expect the same level of service regardless of their choice. During this time of eCommerce expansion, sellers need a solution that allows their business to grow. This means answering queries fast to get positive feedback, which will build their reputation and their ranking within the marketplace algorithms."

"Data from our research earlier this year has found there's a fine 24-hour window of opportunity to resolve any queries and, combined with Aircall's findings about a preference for voice, this improvement will help online sellers have a more strategic and convenient multi-channel approach to their operations."

Gianna Scorsone, GM Head of North America, Aircall, added: "Integrations and partnerships are at the very core of our vision at Aircall to make the voice channel as collaborative as possible. We are honored to be the only phone system connected to eDesk's advanced eCommerce helpdesk."

"Together, eDesk and Aircall will enable our customers to enter conversations with more context, and support teams can solve inquiries more efficiently and effectively than ever before."

More details can be found at www.edesk.com/integrations/aircall.

About eDesk

eDesk is the eCommerce platform for online sellers to consolidate marketplace customer support, feedback and pricing.

Integrated directly with over 75 global channels such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify and Facebook, eDesk products centralise your eCommerce support tickets, order details, improve your seller ratings and win the Amazon buy box at the best price. eDesk combines rich order data with AI powered automations to help remote teams respond faster, driving greater productivity, team collaboration and smarter automated decision making, from requesting feedback to pricing. It's the smarter way to do eCommerce. Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Cork, Derry, New York and London, eDesk has thousands of customers in 66 countries around the world. These include brands from across the globe such as SuperGroup, Seinnhauser, CarParts and Littlewoods www.edesk.com

About Aircall

Aircall is the cloud-based call center and phone system of choice for modern businesses. A voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools. Aircall was built to make phone systems easy to manage accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

Aircall believes that a great conversation is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. Based in New York, Paris, Sydney, and Madrid, the company currently has over 500 employees. www.aircall.io

