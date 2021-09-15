Solar stocks have underperformed in the broader market in August, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. Project delays could be on the horizon as more module imports are held up at customs, and the supply chain will start to see impacts as suppliers look for options to source polysilicon outside of China.From pv magazine 09/2021 The Invesco Solar ETF, an ETF that tracks the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial in the month of August. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased 7.0%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.1% and the DJIA increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...