Javier Cavada has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Mitsubishi Power, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Cavada will lead the Mitsubishi Power business to expand its presence in the region, accelerate decarbonization and provide total solutions that empower its customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change.

Mr. Cavada joins Mitsubishi Power with more than 20 years of global experience in the energy industry and will help expand the company's presence in the EMEA region. Since 2018, he has been President and CEO of Highview Power, headquartered in London. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with Wärtsilä Corporation serving as President of the energy division and member of the executive board, leading the transformation into renewables integration including energy storage.

Paul Browning, Chairman of the Board, EMEA, Mitsubishi Power, said, "Appointing Javier to President and CEO of the EMEA region is another step in delivering on our mission to create a future that works for people and the planet by developing innovative power generation technology and solutions to enable energy decarbonization and deliver reliable power everywhere. He is a dynamic leader who will continue to expand our presence in EMEA. Under Javier's leadership, we will create a Change in Power."

Committed to decarbonizing EMEA's power industry, Mitsubishi Power provides total solutions including hydrogen capable advanced class gas turbines, battery energy storage for short duration storage and hydrogen for long duration storage. The company is expanding its service and waste-to-energy offerings to enable growth in the region.

About Mitsubishi Power in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Mitsubishi Power is a leading provider and innovator of technology and solutions for the energy sector with a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) since 1908 through its predecessor companies. Today, there are more than 1,000 employees across the EMEA region, with centers of excellence in Germany, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in addition to customer support capabilities in countries across the region. Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure reliable power delivery. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines, including hydrogen-fuelled gas turbines and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and an experienced services business with an extensive reach across the entire region. Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers, Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI intelligent solutions leverage advanced analytics, adaptive control technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make power plants smarter, reduce emissions, increase flexibility and support decarbonization. Mitsubishi Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., which has engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defence.

For more information, please visit: https://power.mhi.com/regions/emea/

