Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
14.09.21
08:10 Uhr
15.09.2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Amount of FY21 Final Dividend in GBP

PR Newswire

London, September 15

AIM and Media Release

15 September 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Amount of FY21 Final Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 of AUD 4 cents per share, unfranked (Final Dividend), is GBP 2.1276 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used for converting the Final Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5319 and was set on the record date of Monday, 13 September 2021.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Final Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the Final Dividend being Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2021 PR Newswire
