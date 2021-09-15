BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Amount of FY21 Final Dividend in GBP
PR Newswire
London, September 15
AIM and Media Release
15 September 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Amount of FY21 Final Dividend in GBP
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 of AUD 4 cents per share, unfranked (Final Dividend), is GBP 2.1276 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.
The AUD/GBP exchange rate used for converting the Final Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5319 and was set on the record date of Monday, 13 September 2021.
As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Final Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the Final Dividend being Wednesday, 29 September 2021.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000